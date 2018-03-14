Kanye West is working on new material

The outspoken rap star – who hasn’t released an album since ‘The Life of Pablo’ in 2016 – has been busy in a recording studio in the mountainous region of the US, where a host of big-name artists have been collaborating with him.

The likes of Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and Nas have all recently been photographed in Wyoming, suggesting they could be set to appear on Kanye’s long-awaited new album.

However, the star-studded list of artists could also be working with Kanye on Travis’ new record, which the 40-year-old star is helping to produce, according to hip-hop magazine XXL.

Last year, it was reported that Kanye had travelled to Wyoming in order to rediscover his “creative groove”.

The rap star – who prematurely ended a tour in 2016 after suffering hallucinations and paranoia – decided to distance himself from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles to focus on music.

At the time, an insider shared: “He’s far from any noise. He’s far from Hollywood and is very isolated right now. He wants to get back into his creative groove.”

Another source added: “He likes to work in remote places and be in the middle of nowhere as much as he can be.

“That’s his pattern. It’s what he always does. He goes away. He’s done Hawaii, Mexico, Paris, Malibu … It’s what he’s always done. He’s not in some ‘struggle’ to find his creative voice.

“Any creative endeavour he’s done, there’s a start to the process and he wants to figure out what he talks about. It’s a creative journey every time and he starts from scratch.”