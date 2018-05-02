Kanye West fell out with Jay-Z after his mentor failed to attend his wedding.

The ‘Stronger’ rapper admitted he was “hurt” when his friend and wife Beyonce failed to join him in Italy in 2014 when he tied the knot with Kim Kardashian West – with whom he has children North, four, Saint, two, and three-month-old Chicago – because the couple are like “family” to him.

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s ‘The Breakfast Club’, he said: “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.

“I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth. You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?’ ”

The 40-year-old star insists he is “past” feeling disappointed now, though he was upset at the time, and though the pair are back on speaking terms, Kanye has never directly asked Jay about the snub.

He said: “I don’t think I ever asked him that question, directly.”

The ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker also addressed Jay’s track ‘Kill Jay-Z’, from his 2017 album ‘4:44’, in which the Tidal founder slammed Kanye and claimed he “gave him 20 million” when in return he was called out on stage by the rapper in a lengthy rant in 2016.

And Kanye claimed he was left “frustrated” by the lyrics of the track because the money referenced was from a Live Nation touring deal.

He said: “That concept that he gave me the money that’s what frustrated me because actually the money he got it from Live Nation. It was a touring deal.

“But the fact that it was worded that it came from him — I’m a very loyal, emotional artist, person, that made me feel like I owed more than the money itself. It put me in more of a controlled situation. I’m only acting out of love — I don’t need to be controlled, I just need to be inspired and informed.”

The former ‘Watch the Throne’ tourmates haven’t seen one another since their falling out but Kanye said they are “good now”.

He added: “We’re texting each other. It’s positive energy. I haven’t seen him, but I can feel him.”