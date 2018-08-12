“Damn, you need to be locked up! Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

Kim, 37, has older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, younger sibling Khloe Kardashian, 34, and half-sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and 21-year-old Kylie Jenner.

The track was posted online by DJ Clark Kent.

He shared it on Instagram alongside a picture of the famous sisters and wrote: “KANYE Told Me To Drop His New Song… So… New KANYE WEST • “XTCY” • Link In Bio. (You’re welcome.).(sic)”

In 2016, Kanye referenced wanting to sleep with Taylor Swift – who he has feuded with for years – in his song ‘Famous’.

He rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor [Swift] might still have sex; Why? I made that b***h famous.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the rapper admitted he still watches porn and even divulged what he liked to watch.

The ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker was asked if becoming a father to girls had changed his views on women, to which he replied: “Nah I still look at Pornhub. Blacked is my favourite category. What’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t let’s break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously.”

After the interview aired, Pornhub rewarded him with a lifetime premium membership.

Listen to ‘XTCY’ below. * Warning: contains Explicit language