Is Dr Dre building an underground bunker?

A Los Angeles property owned by OG rapper Dr Dre will be undergoing a number of changes including the building of an underground bunker.

According to entertainment gossip site TMZ , Dr Dre’s mega-mansion in LA will undergo a major change, underground.

Documents seen by TMZ, state that Dr Dre has plans to dig up a large portion of his property, that’s almost the size of his home, underground.

The underground structure will feature a few lightwells and he also obtained permits to add retaining walls around his palace and a guard house.

It’s unclear what the whole project’s is going to cost the music mogul, but with excavation and additions, along with construction of an underground fortress. It could potentially be millions.

An image of Dr Dre’s Brentwood home. Photo: PriceyPads

Dre is also believed to have applied for these permits a few years ago but they only got granted this month.

Dr Dre’s mansion sits on 4 acres in Brentwood, western Los Angeles and features an infinity pool with ocean and canyon views, a poolside cabana, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and living area, 7 fireplaces and a moat.

He bought the house in 2014 from Tom Brady and Gisele for R502 million and recently scooped up another property in Calabasas for R61.5 million.

IOL