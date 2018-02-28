In 2014, Rihanna’s unique style and undeniable impact on the fashion world was recognized when she was crowned Fashion Icon of the year at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards. Four years on and she is still turning heads.

The singer, who recently turned 30, has left fans gushing after sharing a snap of herself wearing a full Gucci outfit.

In the picture shared with her 60.7 million followers, the singer poses by a door wearing a brown Gucci tracksuit. She completes the looks with green barely-there heels, a Gucci messenger back, a brown mac jacket and green dragon earrings.

Even though an influx of celebrities donning multiple pieces from the Italian fashion house lead to the brand consistently make the end of year lists of trends that aren’t invited to 2018, the popstar got away with her late initiation into the ‘Gucci Gang’.

“Come all the way thru Sis! Bringing my TL so much life this morning as always,” one person said.

Another person wrote: “You girl are so inspirational. You were right when you said you can beat “them” with your fashion. @badgalriri you said it with intention and it came true. You look so good in this picture. Well anything you do.

A third added: “Babe you’re too bad!!! Effortlessly bad!”

For one follower, the ensemble which has already received over two million ‘likes’ was simply confirmation she was ” Iconic as f**k”.

However, some people argued that while she looked in stunning the outfit had missed the mark. “Sorry you look like a clown lol,” one said with another adding: “You cold but that fit ugly AF”

Others took the satirical approach by quoting lyrics from Lil Pump’s 2017 hit Gucci Gang.

Riri previously told Vogue that fashion was all abou taking risks. “It’s a thrill. It’s a challenge and you can only keep learning and growing and evolving every time you make a collection,” she said. “I take it seriously. I have a lot of respect for the industry.”