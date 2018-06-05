Guns N’ Roses to entertain South Africa with ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’

For the first time South African Guns N’ Roses fans will get the opportunity to see their favourite rock band set the stage on fire. And tickets go on sale from Thursday.

The band announced their Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour date for November 29 at the Johannesburg FNB Stadium.

The international rock icons will perform one show only in South Africa and tickets are on-sale beginning June 7 at 9am at www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket, while Discovery card holders 48-hour pre-sale started this morning at 9am at www.discovery.co.za.

The tour, produced by Live Nation has been unstoppable and massively successful. The band consists of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

The Not In This Lifetime Tour continues to dominate the rock music world in 2018 and beyond with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting. They are also playing seven dates across Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi.

Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.

GUNS N’ ROSES – NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR 2018

Thursday, November 29, 2018

FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Tickets on sale June 7

Book at www.bigconcerts.co.za

Tickets from R515 – R1540

VIP Packages:

EARLY ENTRY PACKAGE – R3995

Standing ticket in the Golden Circle

Early entry before everyone else

Crowd-free merchandise shopping

Souvenir laminate

Limited edition VIP gift pack

Priority check-in and entrance

Onsite check-in staff

GOLD HOT SEAT PACKAGE – R2995

Top priced seated ticket nearest to the stage

Souvenir laminate

Limited edition VIP gift pack

Priority check-in and entrance

Onsite check-in staff