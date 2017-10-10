Gerard Pique silences rumours of split from Shakira as Barcelona defender attends her European tour rehearsal

Gerard Pique has not had the best of months so far, but he had a message for his critics after posting a picture of him attending girlfriend Shakira’s rehearsals – despite claims they are set to break up.
Spain manager Julen Lopetegui released the Barcelona defender from his squad ahead of Monday night’s 1-0 victory over Israel after World Cup qualification was already assured.
The centre-back – who was roundly booed by Spain fans in the win over Albania – was suspended for the game in Jerusalem, and Pique took the opportunity to support his girlfriend as she rehearsed for her forthcoming European Tour.
Shakira could be seen sitting on a table as she practised for her forthcoming European tour
In the short Instagram story, the 30-year-old – sporting a thick beard – puts his finger to his lips to signal the need for quiet as he enters the rehearsal studio, where Shakira is seen flanked by a percussionist and double bass player.
The footage comes amid reports the two are no longer living together, with Colombian superstar Shakira the one to instigate the split. – Daily Mail