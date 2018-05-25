Donel to feature in Zimbos gig

United Kingdom based up-coming artiste Donel Mangena who grabbed the spotlight after appearing in the singing competition, The Voice UK finishing as a runner up is set to perform alongside artistes from the country at a Zimbabwe Culture show.

The show which will be held at Warwickshire in England on 2 June will see Donel sharing the stage with the legendary Mbira sensation Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, African Marimba Band, Tsungi Tsikirira, Sekuru Makamazi, Afro Shikisha, to mention a few.

The talented lad confirmed he would be performing at the gig via his Instagram page which somehow revealed he is happy to perform alongside his countrymen.

“Happy to announce I will be performing at the Zimbabwe Culture show,” read a post on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and the rest of the world are still waiting for Donel to release a bit of his natural composition as he proved to be a talented gem at the Voice UK despite singing cover songs mostly.

The success from the musical competition saw Donel performing at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations last month, where he gave a brilliant performance.

He was introduced by Prince Harry at the Queen’s birthday. He called him a “star”.

“It now gives me great pleasure to introduce a star of the future Donel Mangena,” Harry said.

He performed Happy by Pharrell Williams, a song which describes how Donel is “happy” and grateful of the talent God has given him.

“It was an honour spending time with Prince Harry and being introduced to the world. I can’t believe this actually happened, I am truly humbled by this opportunity and I thank God mostly and you guys (fans) for your love and support it’s only the beginning,” he wrote on his social media pages.