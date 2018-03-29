‘Despicable’ – Millionaire Coleen Rooney boasts about winning Gucci bag and sparks outrage

Coleen Rooney has sparked outcry on social media after announcing she had won a Gucci bag in a competition despite her multi-million pound net worth.

The 31-year-old WAG, who gave birth to her fourth son last month, bemused her 1.32m Twitter followers by sharing a snap of the designer carrier worth £810 with the caption: “Thank you so much @thecoolcard … competition winner of this gorgeous bag!! ❤️”

One person replied: “Well done Coleen, that’s great news. I know you’ve been saving hard for that bag.”

Others remarked that Rooney should have donated the bag to charity, with someone else tweeting: “Maybe she is just keeping it for the next time Wayne @WayneRooneycheats on her so she can pack his stuff how very selfish, why not give it to someone who actually needs it and raise money for charity! #selfishwoman.”

A third wrote: “Have to unfollow you now. Why does someone like you who can afford such items accept them and then decide to, as part of the deal, share it with all us plebs who can’t? Why don’t you donate to someone who is less fortunate, say like your mother.”

While one gobsmacked fan said: “Despicable.”

Some people defended the mother-of-four, with one person writing: “Jesus guys wealthy or not she is allowed to enter competitions like the rest of us. Yes she could have probably afforded to buy the bag but where are the rules to say because you have so much in the bank you can’t enter some of the comment are disgusting! Leave her alone!!!”

As another said: “Always a great feeling to win a competition regardless of the prize! Love it and good for you Coleen xx.”

The former television presenter and columnist has a net worth of £13m, according to The Richest, and is married to Everton striker Wayne Rooney, who topped the 2016 Sunday Times Rich list for young sportsmen in Britain with his amassed fortune of £82m. – IBtimes