Chris de Burgh back on SA stages

The man who is most famous for his song, Lady In Red, has been to South Africa before and those who still have not taken advantage of watching him live will have another opportunity to see him this week.

After over four decades in the music business, de Burgh is still going strong, performing all over the world. His new tour is called ‘A Better World’, which is also the name of his latest album. It is his 21st album and it was released in

It came four years after The Hands of Man and is yet to garner him more fanfare than his album, Into The Light, which was released in 1986.

That is the album that contains a lead single that has become synonymous with a man more than any woman: Lady In Red.

In South Africa, however, de Burgh gained fame after his 1975 album, Spanish Train and Other Stories.

All these years later, he is certainly not Just Another Poor Boy. Tickets for both of his South African appearances are available at Computicket.