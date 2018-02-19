Zimbabwean students stuck in Cyprus

Two thousand Zimbabwean students are in distress in North Cyprus after being lured by private universities on the pretext of being awarded scholarships.

Speaking during a visit to his office by the Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ahmad Erfanian to the Minister of State for government scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Christopher Mushohwe said it is desperate situation because the scholarships turn out to be non-existent when the students arrive.

With regards the visit by the Iranian Ambassador, Minister Mushohwe said Zimbabwe is interested in tapping into the cutting edge technologies which the country has to offer by having its students train there.

Ambassador Erfanian said there are 20 Zimbabwean students studying with plans to take in more students.

Hundreds of students from Zimbabwe are undertaking studies in 15 countries around the globe through the Government Scholarship Programme.

The government is also keen to extend bilateral arrangements in the awarding of scholarships in light of private companies taking advantage of students.