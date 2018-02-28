News Ticker

School feeding provides teaching and learning opportunities for students

February 28, 2018

Professor Paul Mavima

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima says school feeding provides teaching and learning  opportunities because the production  of food at schools is done by the department that runs the  agricultural teaching programme .

In an interview on the sidelines of ongoing commemorations of the 3rd Africa  Day of School Feeding in Harare, Professor Mavima said the children will learn to produce in a practical and scientific way.

Professor Mavima said the Ministry is working with the private sector on home grown sustainable  school feeding programmes.




