School feeding provides teaching and learning opportunities for students

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima says school feeding provides teaching and learning opportunities because the production of food at schools is done by the department that runs the agricultural teaching programme .

In an interview on the sidelines of ongoing commemorations of the 3rd Africa Day of School Feeding in Harare, Professor Mavima said the children will learn to produce in a practical and scientific way.

Professor Mavima said the Ministry is working with the private sector on home grown sustainable school feeding programmes.