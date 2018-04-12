Police Fire Shots, Teargas At Protesting GZU Students

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly fired shots and teargas to disperse students at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) who are protesting against high fees and poor service delivery.

Former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) secretary general Makomborero Haruzivishe confirmed the incident on Twitter. Said Haruzivishe:

Members of Zimbabwe Republic Police are firing shots at Great Zimbabwe University Mashava campus where students are demonstrating for # FeesMustFall & against poor service delivery. This is proof that there is nothing new about this dispensation!

Below are pictures of the students below: