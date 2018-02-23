O-Level results out

The November 2017 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results are out and are ready for collection from Monday with the examinations board saying the English Language Paper 1 was of a better quality as compared to the November 2016 paper. Zimsec said the paper registered a five percent increase in pass rate.

The rise in the pass rate is despite the nullification of the English Language paper 2 examination results by the High Court after it leaked.

Officially announcing the release of the results today, Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje said: “English Language was graded on one paper as ruled by the High Court. The quality of work on the paper showed that the candidates who wrote the paper were of a better quality than those for 2016.”

Prof Mwenje said there was a slight decrease in the pass rate last year compared to year 2016.