NUST holds Engineering Students Awards

The National University of Science and Technology has held its 5th annual Engineering Students Awards competitions aimed at selecting the best four engineering projects that will represent the university at a national level.

16 students from the Faculty of Industrial Technology competed to represent the university at the national competitions that will be held in Bulawayo at a date that will later be advised.

The competition saw students from the Department of Chemical Engineering, Department of Civil and Water Engineering and Department of Electronics Engineering, among other departments presenting their projects and only four students were selected to proceed to the finals.

Speaking during the occasion, the guest of honour, Engineer Mercy Ncube, who is the Bulawayo City Council Acting Principal Operations Engineer, said there is need for more engineers as their contribution makes a significant change in people’s lives.

The awards help students have a better understanding of the importance of the engineering as a career. – ZBC