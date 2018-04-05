New curriculum books distributed countrywide

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has distributed the first batch of new curriculum books countrywide.

New curriculum books worth more than $3 million are being distributed to all the country’s ten provinces with the distribution exercise expected to take more than 40 days.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima said this is just the beginning of the distribution exercise as more books are expected to be distributed soon.

“We have other consignments coming out soon and this is just but the beginning of ensuring that all disadvantaged schools get their consignments,” he said.

Meanwhile, students from various schools have given thumbs up to the exercise as they cited dangers of relying on e-learning only.

The books have come at a time when many teachers raised complaints saying that there are no text books and guide books for them in schools for the new curriculum leaving them stranded.