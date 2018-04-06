Mutare Poly receives top Germany award

LEADING tertiary institution, Mutare Poly, recently received a prestigious Arch of Europe Award for Quality and Technology in Gold category in Germany after they met all seven principles of total quality management.

The college was honoured on March 18 in Frankfurt by Business Initiative Directions (BID) based in Frankfurt for “immeasurable contribution to the business world for high standing and professionalism demonstrated by prestigious performance”.

They also received a certificate for high standing and professionalism with clients and the community.

Mutare Poly managed to meet all seven top quality management model principles namely, the quality levels established in the company in accordance with QC100 Points of Quality; satisfy the needs of clients and meet their expectations; provided human resources both technical and economic; to achieve continuous improvement and respect for the environment; manage human resources in our company to achieve maximum potential; quality as a consequence of valuing customer satisfaction and obtaining positive business results.

The award recognises institutions and companies across the world that exhibits exceptional performance. Business Initiative Directions criteria for the awards are based on reports by the marketing team based in Europe.

“We are humbled by yet another accolade.

“The recognition shows that we are heading in the right direction in offering excellence and quality. The college has been exceptional over the years in offering quality tertiary education to its students and winning this and other awards is enough testimony that we are a cut above the rest,” said Mutare Poly in a statement.

Information used in the selection criteria was gathered from the polls, advertising, trade fairs, chamber of commerce which are then considered and assessed by the selection committee.

Mutare Poly has previously won several accolades which include Best Training Institution at Sanganai Travel Expo, Megafest, Women’s Heritage and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce awards.