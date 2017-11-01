Man ‘leaks’ O Level exam paper

HARARE – A Harare man was dragged to court yesterday for allegedly leaking this year’s Ordinary Level English exam paper, which was written on October 26.

Victor Tamanikwa, 25, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with contravening section 35(a) of the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Act, which prohibits gaining access or revealing contents of any examination material.

Tamanikwa, was released on free bail and ordered not to interfere with investigations until the matter is finalised.

He was remanded to November 28.

According to State papers Tamanikwa is unemployed.

The complainant is Zimsec, represented by Christopher Kariyo.

Prosecutor, Sabastian Mutizirwa, alleged that on October 27, this year detectives received information that Tamanikwa was in possession of a Zimsec November 2017, English Paper 2 examination question paper.

The court heard that English Paper 2, had been set to be written on October 26, this year.

Acting on the tip off, detectives proceeded to Tamanikwa’s house in Mabvuku and arrested him.

It was alleged that detectives began searching Tamanikwa and discovered a Samsung Galaxy S6 which had a copy of the leaked English Paper 2.

The court heard that Tamanikwa was taken to the police for further investigations and Kariyo was called in.

He reportedly brought an original copy of the English Paper 2 which was exactly the same as the one found in Tamanikwa’s phone.

Tamanikwa’s phone, the original English Paper 2 and the leaked copy will be produced by the State as exhibits during trial. – Daily News