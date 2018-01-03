Government Clarifies ECD Teachers Issue

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavima has clarified that Government will only pay Early Childhood Development (ECD) teachers who are already employed.

He however said that Government has frozen the recruitment of more teachers for ECD classes. However, Mavima told The Standard that parents especially those in urban areas can recruit and pay ECD teachers so that government can then deploy those on its payroll to rural areas where people are unable to afford.

Prof Mavima said it is the part of his ministry’s 100 day plan to ensure textbooks are sourced and will soon be distributed to various schools. He also dismissed claims that ECD and grade 1 pupils are being over burdened with requirements that are beyond the reach of many parents.

More: ZBC