Computers gather dust in schools

Schools in Matabeleland South Province have been urged to embrace information communication technologies (ICTs) to improve learning and teaching processes, amid revelations that computers donated to some institutions are gathering dust.

This came out during the launch of the provincial ICT programme at St Christophers Primary School in Gwanda yesterday.

With ICTs being one of the learning areas in the new education curriculum framework for primary and secondary levels, schools in Matabeleland South Province have been urged to go digital.

Speaking during the launch of ICT Programme, Matabeleland South Acting Provincial Education Director, Mr Lifias Masukume revealed that computers that were donated to some schools are not being utilised as most teachers are not qualified to offer computer lessons.

“What is necessary is to train to the leadership of any organisation to embrace something so that they can take up the ICT programme. We receive donations but lack of knowledge among teachers is resulting in the computers gathering dust,” he said.

A specialist in e-learning systems from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Mr Sibangiso Ngwenya highlighted the challenges hampering the proper implementation of ICTs in education, saying if they are addressed learning and teaching processes in schools will improve.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is partnering Go Digital in integrating ICTs in 200 schools in the province, while Golden Knot Legal Aid Society will be providing free training to teachers in order to improve their appreciation of ICTs.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Golden Knote handed over 10 laptops and a printer to various districts in the province.

The occasion was graced by district schools inspectors and heads of schools, among others.