China Hands Over Zimbabwe-China Friendship High School Worth $2 Million

China handed over the Zimbabwe-China Friendship High School worth $2 million built in Hatcliffe, Harare. The school has capacity to enrol 960 students and employ 50 teachers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima thanked the Chinese government. Said Prof Mavima:

I feel a sense of gratitude to be here on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, receiving this state-of-the-art school, the Hatcliffe China-Zimbabwe Friendship Government High School. This noble project is a gift to us from the People’s Republic of China. It is testimony to the immense friendship that exists between our two governments and indeed the peoples of the two great nations.

The school has administrative buildings; teaching and learning areas; six science laboratories; auxiliary rooms; specialist room; multi-function hall and staff offices. It has sporting facilities which include a 400-metre perimeter athletic track, a football pitch and a multi-purpose court covering basketball, tennis, volleyball and other disciplines that require a hard surface.

More: Herald