Audio: Zimbabweans Are Overrated And Their IQ Is Lower Than The African Average Says HR Consultant Memory Nguwi

January 3, 2018




Speaking on CapitalkFM Human Resources consultant Memory Nguwi said that Zimbabweans overate themselves and that other nationalities perform better than them.

He went on to say that the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of Zimbabweans was lower than the average for Africa.  Reports by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics and the World Bank have also seemingly debunked claims that Zimbabwe has the highest literacy in Africa. According to the two organisation, Zimbabwe is not even in the top 10 when it comes to literacy.

We thought we would share the interview, although the views expressed are not those of Pindula.

Unsurprisingly, most Zimbabweans were clearly not happy with Nguwi’s assertion and made their feelings known on social media sites. Here are some of the responses:

Zim Media Review@ZimMediaReview

HR consultant Memory Nguwi busting some myths on @capitalkfm. He says Zimbabweans’ IQ is lower than the African average and we overrate ourselves. Other nationalities do far better than us globally.

Shin_gie@shingimazai

And this is based on published research he has done or number of IQ tests or other standardised tests he has performed on the zimbwean populace vs African populace to conclude? Not disputing his claims just seeking facts?🤔

Isaac Zata@isaaczatah

She’s just a case of acute Dunn-Kruger effect.Her analysis is merely presumptuous and a mockery.

Libz M@libzmutauranwa

Can he point us to such research? It’s an acknowledged fact that Zimbos in the first world diaspora are revered by everyone including their fellow Africans. Surely that must point to something. Would love to read his research nonetheless.

Tafadzwa C. Nyambira@tcnyambira
Replying to @libzmutauranwa and 2 others

@memorynguwi please provide factual information to support your arguments

Josiah Shumba@serengetilayan

The claim that Zim IQ is lower than the African average is particularly interesting and has to be qualified by actually credible research based facts..

TheEconomicMercenary@tamukova

Why do people think speaking confidently allows them to tell lies??? Where on earth does one find this IQ data? We need to be weary when opinions are spoken as facts. How many ordinary Zimbabweans have taken IQ tests? And the talent we export annually? 

