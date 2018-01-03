Audio: Zimbabweans Are Overrated And Their IQ Is Lower Than The African Average Says HR Consultant Memory Nguwi

Speaking on CapitalkFM Human Resources consultant Memory Nguwi said that Zimbabweans overate themselves and that other nationalities perform better than them.
He went on to say that the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of Zimbabweans was lower than the average for Africa. Reports by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics and the World Bank have also seemingly debunked claims that Zimbabwe has the highest literacy in Africa. According to the two organisation, Zimbabwe is not even in the top 10 when it comes to literacy.
We thought we would share the interview, although the views expressed are not those of Pindula.
Unsurprisingly, most Zimbabweans were clearly not happy with Nguwi’s assertion and made their feelings known on social media sites. Here are some of the responses:
HR consultant Memory Nguwi busting some myths on @capitalkfm. He says Zimbabweans’ IQ is lower than the African average and we overrate ourselves. Other nationalities do far better than us globally.
Why do people think speaking confidently allows them to tell lies??? Where on earth does one find this IQ data? We need to be weary when opinions are spoken as facts. How many ordinary Zimbabweans have taken IQ tests? And the talent we export annually? #responsiblemedia