Audio: Zimbabweans Are Overrated And Their IQ Is Lower Than The African Average Says HR Consultant Memory Nguwi

Speaking on CapitalkFM Human Resources consultant Memory Nguwi said that Zimbabweans overate themselves and that other nationalities perform better than them.

He went on to say that the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of Zimbabweans was lower than the average for Africa. Reports by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics and the World Bank have also seemingly debunked claims that Zimbabwe has the highest literacy in Africa. According to the two organisation, Zimbabwe is not even in the top 10 when it comes to literacy.

We thought we would share the interview, although the views expressed are not those of Pindula.

Unsurprisingly, most Zimbabweans were clearly not happy with Nguwi’s assertion and made their feelings known on social media sites. Here are some of the responses:

