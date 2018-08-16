988 graduate at Belvedere Technical Teachers College

HARARE – 988 graduands have received their certificates and diplomas at a graduation ceremony held at Belvedere Technical Teachers College (BTTC) in Harare today.

Since its inception in 1982 BTTC has produced 14 989 teachers.

The graduands said they are ready to go and implement what they have learnt and are now looking forward to becoming employers rather than job seekers.

The principal of BTTC Ms Julia Mbofana said her institution is unique as exhibited by the courses they offer.

Guest speaker at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Dr Desire Sibanda said they are still considering sending trainers abroad for further training in line with latest education trends.

Of the graduands, 572 are female and 416 are male.

It was noted the college has made encouraging inroads to ensure that the girl child gets opportunities for enrolment in line with the national demands for gender equity.