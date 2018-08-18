ZBC to broadcast live Concourt proceedings

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has granted the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the rights to broadcast live the proceedings of the Constitutional Court hearing involving the electoral challenge to the results of the 2018 presidential elections held on the 30th of July 2018, by the MDC Alliance.

In a letter written to ZBC by the JSC secretary Mr Walter Chikwana, the national broadcaster has also been given the capacity to distribute the live signal feed to other broadcasters who may be interested in covering the court proceedings live.

The Constitutional Court hearing will take place on Wednesday the 22nd of August.