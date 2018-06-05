Ugandan radio stations banned for playing song critical of government

Johannesburg – Security officials in Uganda have banned radio stations from playing a song by local musician Lucky Otim which criticises the government, on the grounds that it is “misleading”.

The song attacks ministers and members of parliament from the sub-region, particularly opposition converts to the ruling National Resistance Movement, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The song ‘Fire produces ash’ has become a hit with the public with its no-holds-barred lyrics an overnight sensation as it plays on FM radio stations.

The lyrics mock deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah, land minister Betty Amongi, her husband and Lira municipality MP Jimmy Akena, state international affairs minister Okello-Oryem, Kitgum municipality MP Beatrice Anywar and her Kilak counterpart Michael Ocula.

It frames the politicians as turncoats and the artiste sings that ex-presidents from northern Uganda such as General Tito Okello Lutwa, Idi Amin and Milton Obote would choose to die again if they were resurrected to find their protégés hobnobbing with President Yoweri Museveni.

Minister Okello-Oryem and Jimmy Akena are the sons of General Lutwa and Obote, respectively.

While one of the targeted ministers claimed not to be offended, others declined to comment.

But the Kitgum district security committee chaired by resident district commissioner (RDC) William Komakech last Friday resolved to ban the song on radio stations, discos and other public places.

“It’s on the grounds of inciting violence that we are stopping the reproduction of more copies of the song,” he said.

Kitgum district internal security officer Lawrence Asiimwe said any radio station found playing the song would be closed.

African News Agency/ANA