Simon Khaya Moyo appointed acting Information Minister

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front secretary for information Simon Khaya Moyo, has been appointed acting Minister for Information, Media and Publicity according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The post was vacant after President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa to the post only to reverse this 24 hours later when he learnt that he had appointed more non-constituency members to his cabinet that was allowed by the law.

Khaya-Moyo was Information Minister under President Robert Mugabe but was appointed Energy Minister in the new government.

Parliament recently said the Ministry of Information needed a substantive ministerto push through urgent reforms required like digitalisation which must be completed by June this year.

ZANU-PF legislator Irene Zindi recently told Parliament that Mnangagwa must not give senior party officials dual roles because this compromises performance.

She even suggested that those in the politburo must not be in government. – Insider