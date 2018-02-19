Peter Ndoro not fired: SABC

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) says that news anchor Peter Ndoro has not been dismissed by the public broadcaster.

Last week, Ndoro erroneously said during a bulletin that President Cyril Ramaphosa had died, instead of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

It was Ndoro’s second identical error this year after he mistakenly said that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died.

He was instead referring to former Bophuthatswana president and United Christian Democratic Party founder, Lucas Mangope.



The SABC last week announced that Ndoro would be taking a break from the show because he is fatigued and needed some time to rest.

Ndoro has subsequently apologised to Ramaphosa.

However, during the debate of the State of the Nation Address on Monday, Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu said that Ndoro had been dismissed by the SABC for the error.

“We have learnt with regret that Peter Ndoro has lost his job,” Sisulu said.

“Mr. President we ask you to stand up and assure the country that he has not killed you, you are alive and that you have forgiven Peter Ndoro because he is an outstanding representative of this country.”

The SABC denied that Ndoro had been fired nor suspended, said SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

He referred eNCA to the statement they issued last week that Ndoro had taken time off.

“I don’t know what she is basing it on, we issued a statement on Friday and our statement was clear,” Kganyago said.

eNCA