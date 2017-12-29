Mnangagwa Social Media Accounts Are Fake Warns Government

The government through the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has warned the public that communication from President Emmerson Mnangagwa is done through official channels only and warned that all social media accounts purported to belong to the President are fake.

In a press statement, George Charamba, the Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services said:

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services wishes to advise members of the public that public communication involving the First Family is conducted through official channels only. This advisory comes against reports of rampant abuse of social media platforms by some criminal elements who have opened social media accounts in the name of the First Family without their blessing, and who are using those same accounts to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public. Kindly note, therefore, that any communication ascribed to the First Family riding on social media platforms but which are outside the official channels should be treated with caution and in any case, cross-checked with the Ministry or Office of the President and Cabinet. Members of the public are encouraged to report any such fraudulent communication to the police so that the culprits are brought to book.

Source: Pindula