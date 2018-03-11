Media report fails to pin-down Mugabe-Meeting claim

Former president Robert Mugabe is reported to be plotting to take advantage of the death of the late veteran opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai. Mugabe is said to be plotting to create another coalition of opposition parties and has approached MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe for a meeting.

Mugabe is reported to have made the approach while Tsvangirai was still alive and before he met with his former deputy Joice Mujuru.

A Source who spoke to the Sunday Times said,

Khupe was invited to Blue Roof (Mugabe’s residence) by the former president in January. He called her and asked her to come to Harare.

However, the Sunday Times does not confirm whether the meeting actually took place or not but says that Khupe has promised to make a “big announcement” today. Mugabe allegedly wanted to offer Khupe the vice-presidency of his new party. The big announcement could be related to the MDC-T party where Khupe has been arguing that she is the rightful leader of the party and that Nelson Chamisa’s appointment was illegal.

Mugabe is said to be plotting to create a coalition of united opposition parties which will take on his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party in the coming 2018 harmonised elections. He has seemingly endorsed the National Patriotic Front (NPF) which is led by retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri.

