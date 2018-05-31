Kwesé iflix launches digital platform in Zimbabwe

Econet Media’s Kwesé TV and video-on-demand service iflix have launched their joint venture digital entertainment platform in Zimbabwe, in time to live stream the FIFA World Cup.

Kwesé iflix will offer mobile subscribers all 64 matches during the upcoming football fiesta, along with select NBA games and international, regional and local content curated for an African audience. Both live linear broadcasts and on-demand videos will be delivered.

“The Kwesé iflix app, created for the mobile generation, now offers consumers across the region the world’s best content in a way which suits their lifestyle; anytime, anywhere, on-the-go and on their terms,” said Mayur Patel, CEO, Kwesé iflix.

iflix co-founder and group CEO, Mark Britt added: “This is a significant milestone for iflix. Together with Econet Media, Africa’s top media company, we have created a platform specifically for African users that makes every match of the World Cup available to users across the country on any mobile device of their choice.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and exciting mobile markets in the world. We are thrilled to premier our Kwesé iflix service to Econet Wireless customers, giving them their favourite premium content and more, on demand, on any device, unlike ever before.”

The service will provide TV series and movies including ICE, Saints & Sinners, Riviera, Britannia, Tin Star, Being Mary Jane, Medici: Masters of Florence, and Luther, as well as popular local and regional content, children’s programmes and lifestyle content.

“We cannot ignore the growth of streaming services across the African continent especially with the spike in mobile and internet penetration numbers”, said Joseph Hundah, president and CEO Econet Media. “We do not only have to stay ahead of the trends but ensure we become the best provider of these services in the market”.

“Kwesé iflix is significant to us because it symbolises the beginning of our official partnership especially launching in one of our flagship markets, Zimbabwe. Moreover, it is an innovative product that brings young people a combination of premium sports and entertainment content and we are excited to be at the forefront of this,” added Hundah.

The mobile entertainment service offers subscription options of a daily pass, a three-day pass, a seven-day pass, and a monthly subscription. – Rapid TV News