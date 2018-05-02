Audio: Verbal Exchange Between Ruvheneko & Temba Mliswa On Live Radio As Guest Accuses Host Of Setting Him Up

There was a heated exchange on live radio today (May 2) between the host of a radio show, the popular Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, and guest, Temba Mliswa, a politician. Mliswa had been invited to respond to several allegations that were made against him on a previous show by Ruvheneko where he was accused him of being an extortionist by Ozias Bvute (see profile below). More than halfway through the interview, after responding to the accusations by Bvute, Ruvheneko asked Mliswa to respond to other accusations posted on social media by one Paul Westwood earlier this week. Mliswa responded with some background and also said that the issue was an emotional one for him as he had been arrested more than 70 times only to be eventually acquitted of any wrongdoing on the matter.

Mliswa then said that Westwood is a drug addict and that this is on court records and therefore he was resting his case. At that point, Ruvheneko disclosed that she had Westwood on the studio phone so that he’d give his side of the story. Mliswa immediately demanded that if Westwood had been invited then other shareholders in the matter had to be there too.

In a heated exchange, Mliswa threatened to walk out of the studio if Westwood was allowed to speak. He further accused Ruvheneko of setting him up and said that she was being used by Ozias Bvute. Mliswa also said that even the radio station, CapitalkFM, was captured by Ozias Bvute, Supa Mandiwanzira, and Robin Vela.

After several minutes of aggressive exchange, Ruvheneko paused the show for a break. The show continued several minutes later. Ruvheneko apologised to Mliswa and explained that she and CapitalkFM would never set up a listener, an implication that Mliswa was interpreting the situation incorrectly. The show ended a few minutes later after a few calls (with callers accusing the two of wasting time-fighting instead of talking about the real issues) and more exchange between the two.