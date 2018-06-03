Pay hike for civil servants not enough as Zimbabwe’s economy falters

The Zimbabwean government this month awarded civil servants a 15 percent salary increase but the pomp and fanfare was short-lived when basic commodity prices shot up as businesses sought to cushion themselves against losses.

By James Thompson

It’s frustrating for Stanley Moyo‚ an economics teacher with 5 years’ experience.

When he saw a relatively fat balance he thought that he would spend a little before paying his monthly bills but it was never the case.

“The economy is playing catch-up‚” he says alluding to the fact that the salary increment did not improve his lifestyle.

Last month a 2 kg packet of rice retailed at around $5 but now it ranges between $7-8 at supermarkets. The same packet retails for $5 on the streets but here is the catch: the price is strictly in US dollars – no transfer or ecocash.

“Last month I spent $150 on basics such as soap and food but the same grocery list cost me around $180 this month. It has even eaten into that 15 percent salary increase. It’s as if nothing was done‚” he said.