‘I often clashed with Mugabe over his ‘bad economic policies’ – Mujuru

Harare – Zimbabwe’s ex-vice president Joice Mujuru has reportedly claimed that she often clashed with President Robert Mugabe over his “bad economic policies”.

According to New Zimbabwe, Mujuru who now leads the National People’s Party (NPP), said that her disagreements with Mugabe made the nonagenarian leader unhappy and resulted in her dismissal from government.

Mujuru said this while speaking to hundreds of vendors in Bindura early this week.

She promised change in the country’s economic policies, which she said would lead to the reopening of more industries.

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls in 2018 to chose the country’s next president. Mugabe has led the southern African country since independence in 1980.

Mujuru urged the informal traders to go out in their numbers and register to vote in order to vote Mugabe out.

Mujuru’s utterances came less than a week after police launched a campaign to clear Harare’s streets of illegal vendors.

A short video clip posted by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum showed helmeted riot police on the back of an armoured troop carrier parked in Robert Mugabe Road, while vendors apparently packed their wares.

This was after Mugabe complained that roads in central Harare, including the one named after him, were dirty and overcrowded with illegal street traders who block traffic. “We must clear the roads,” Mugabe was quoted as saying.