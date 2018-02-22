Mnangagwa says the economic train is out of the station

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who yesterday commissioned wagons, locomotives and coaches to get the National Railways of Zimbabwe back on its rails says the economic train is now out of the station. It is time to move full steam ahead.

Mnangagwa who has made the country’s economic turnaround his priority tweeted: “We are building an advanced infrastructure for a new Zimbabwe. These 108 wagons, 7 locomotives and 8 passenger coaches represent our commitment to change, progress and development. The economic train is out the station. It is time to move full steam ahead!”

The wagons, locomotives and coaches are an interim solution to revive the national railway while a $400 million recapitalisation package to be implemented by South Africa’s Transnet and the Diaspora Investment development Group is being finalised.

Mnangagwa also said the revitalization of the NRZ is part of his plan to resuscitate the country big industries and employers.

“My government is seized with the need to rescuscitate large domestic industries in mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors such as, Zisco, Mashava Mine, Cold Storage Company, Willowvale and David Whitehead Textiles, among others,” he said.

Mnangagwa has less than four months to prove himself as he will be facing crucial elections in July or August.