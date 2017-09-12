Economy tops Mugabe’s legislative agenda

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe today opened the final session of the Eighth Parliament ahead of the 2018 general elections, with the economy topping his legislative agenda.

Zimbabwe is pursuing reforms albeit at a slow pace, to try bounce from a meltdown which has seen its economy recede and foreign investors flee in numbers.

A banknote shortage and a widening fiscal deficit have further compounded the country’s economic woes.

Several pieces of legislation aimed at improving the business environment in the southern African nation such as the Insolvency Bill, Estate Administrators Amendment Bill, Shop licences Bills and the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Bill which seeks to curb corruption in public entities, are already before parliament for consideration.

“To enhance national economic competitiveness and the country’s appeal as an investment destination, Government has embarked on reforms to improve the domestic business environment,” Mugabe said.

“This session comes amid increased optimism for a stronger rebound of the national economy, largely buoyed by the present good performance in agriculture and mining. The country has this year succeeded in regaining its food self sufficiency, on the back of a good rain season and the introduction of the command agriculture program.”

He added that government would invest in water harvesting and irrigation development to support the agriculture sector.

Mugabe said a Labour Law Amendment Bill which was crafted to address labor market flexibility and job security will also be tabled before the house.

He implored legislators to finalize the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill and the Mineral Exploration and Marketing Corporation Bill.

“Furthermore to curb mineral leakages and realize full value from the country’s rich mineral endowment , amendments to the Gold Trade Act and the Precious Stones Trade Act, will be tabled for consideration during this session”.- The Source