Britain to host Zimbabwe investment forum

HARARE, (Xinhua) — Britain will next week host a high-level investment forum on Zimbabwe, the African country’s state news agency New Ziana reported Friday.

Dubbed “Zimdaba London 2018,” the conference, which will be attended by key economic ministers from Zimbabwe, has been over-subscribed by fund managers, New Ziana said.

The conference will run from March 15 to 16.

Under its “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, the new Zimbabwean administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been seeking to ratchet foreign investment.

In the past two decades, Zimbabwe had seen a dearth in foreign direct investment, becoming one of the least recipients in the region due to policy discord and strained relations with the West.

Some of the top Zimbabwe government officials expected to attend the London conference are Ozias Hove from the Office of the President and Cabinet; deputy minister of finance and economic development Terence Mukupe; Industry, commerce and enterprise development minister Mike Bimha; Mines and mining development minister Winston Chitando; and Simon Khaya Moyo, the minister of energy and power development.

Officials from the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimbabwe Investment Authority and the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority will also be present, New Ziana said.