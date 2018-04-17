“A Really Big Deal” – Strive Masiyiwa Comments on AfCFTA agreement

Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Strive Masiyiwa, has commented on the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which the Zimbabwe president also signed. The Econet Wireless Group founder said in a blog post that the agreement is a big deal for Africa and that it has huge potential to grow the economy of the continent if implemented right.

…the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on 21 March was a really big deal. It may not yet be drawing the attention of people going about their daily lives, but believe you me, if it is executed properly, it will affect all of us. We have begun (as Africans) to put in place the building blocks of what will become the world’s biggest single market within 100 years. Today it is nearly $3Tn and 1,2bn people. It will be over $100Tn by the turn of the century, with over 4bn consumers.

Masiyiwa also said that if implemented right, the agreement means more jobs, easier movement of people and goods across Africa, better prices, and independence from aid and borrowing.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the agreement on 21 March 2018 when he attended the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Session of Heads of State and Government.

