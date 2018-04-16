Zimbabweans in Diaspora could vote in coming elections

Zimbabweans in the diaspora could vote in the coming elections as the government is working on logistics to allow them to, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said today.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Moyo who is in the United States canvassing for companies there to invest in Zimbabwe, said the constitution allows them to.

“The constitution allows them to do so but for now we are still working on the logistics. We are still incapacitated to make sure that all Zimbabweans in all the capitals of the world are able to vote,” Moyo said.

Zimbabwe has so far argued that it does not have the money to allow those outside the country to vote.

It could not even allocate the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission all the money it needed for the elections.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, while agreeing that Zimbabweans in the diaspora could vote, said they should come and vote in the constituencies in which they are registered.

He said even internally, Zimbabweans had to vote in the constituencies where they were registered and could not vote from anywhere.

Moyo, the face of the military take over last year, also said the elections are going to be “going to be free fair, transparent and credible”.

On those who fled the country when the military took over, Moyo said they are welcome to return but must account for any crimes.

Source: Insider