Tributes flow for Australian mother killed in Zimbabwe car accident

A Melbourne woman killed in a car accident with her young daughter in Zimbabwe has been remembered as a “enormous character”.

Claire Penno, 32, and her 18-month-old daughter Anaishe died when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned, rolling several times near Victoria Falls.

It is understood Ms Penno’s husband Emmanuel Mpofu was driving, and he and his 14-year-old son survived.

The family is based in Melbourne and was visiting Zimbabwe to introduce Anaishe to her grandmother for the first time.

Ms Penno’s father told The Age the family is devastated.

“We’re distraught – Claire was an enormous character,” Brad Penno said.

“Claire was so permanent; it’s like the pyramids have disappeared.”

Ms Mpofu and his son have been discharged from hospital.

“He’s not going to well, he’s absolutely devastated,” Mr Penno said.

A fundraising page has been set up to try and help raise money to bring Ms Penno and her daughter’s bodies home.

“Claire was just an innately good and wonderful person, passionate about welfare of all people, and compassionate beyond measure,” the post read.

“She loved and centred her life on the welfare of children, their education and expanding their potential.

“She was amazing, she was beautiful inside and out and she was loved.”

‘Anaishe was just starting her life, full of character, personality and such intelligence. She had so much potential to bring to the world.’

Another friend wrote: ‘Claire was a beautiful and caring soul who was making a difference in the early childhood space. Always put others before herself!

‘This festive season is about spending time with family and loved ones. I can only imagine how both their families feel.’

A GoFundMe page as been set up to bring the bodies back to Australia. As of Sunday afternoon, it had raised over $27,000.