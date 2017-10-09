Diaspora man commits suicide at a Gweru lodge

A 40 –YEAR-OLD man, who had just returned from Australia, allegedly committed suicide by drinking an insecticide while booked at a lodge in Gweru.

It is suspected Tichaona Zimucha killed himself due to marital problems after booking into the lodge on September 23.

Family spokesperson and police Assistant Commissioner Dr Macdonald Zimucha said Tichaona had recently returned from Australia where he had settled with his family.

He said he booked at the lodge (name withheld) for over a week before he was found dead on the morning of September 23.

“I got a call to the effect that Tichaona Zimucha my relative had committed suicide while booked at a lodge in Gweru. He had just returned from Australia where he left his family,” he said.

Ass Comm Dr Zimucha said Tichaona was last seen during the evening of September 22 while entering the lodge.

“The next morning around 10 AM, lodge workers detected a strong stench coming from his room before they opened it using a spare key. They found him dead.

“He was taken for postmortem and results indicated that he drank some insecticide. We are still in the dark as to why he decided to take his life that way,” he said.

Lodge employees speaking on condition of anonymity said when they opened Tichaona’s room, they found him dead with three bottles of Dimethoate beside him, one open and half full.

Ass Comm Dr Zimucha said Tichaona was buried last week at Mutasa Cemetery in Gweru.

He said Tichaona leaves behind a wife and two children. – Chronicle