After 6 Months In Exile, I Now Understand How Ordinary Citizens Feel: Kasukuwere

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has said that this experiences in the past 6 months in exile have allowed him to appreciate what ordinary Zimbabweans go through.

Kasukuwere fled the country in November after the fall of former president Robert Mugabe following a military intervention. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Kasukuwere said,

Once you have left your nation, it’s not easy, it’s not pleasant at all. For the first time, I have a better understanding and deeper knowledge of how citizens feel. It is not a pleasant thing at all, it’s something that none of us should ever wish on anybody … We must learn to resolve our issues and find each other. …I have had to adapt to the environment, live within my means and do away with yesterday’s appetites. I can’t afford either the luxury or the pleasures of things such as a holiday, all those things are no longer a priority. Where I used to drive around with lots of security personnel, it’s gone. I have had to learn to take care of myself. I always used to tell people to get ready for a ‘rainy day’ and to never get used to having someone carrying your bags.

More: Sunday Times