New super designed UD Croner at Dulys garage

GWERU – Dulys Motors the best vehicle suppliers in the country will stop at nothing and recently the company is celebrating the introduction of a new UD Croner which is designed to deliver and save your time.

From the vigorous engineering and efficient driveline to its smart and modern design, Croner is made to save you time.

Croner is named after Chronos, the god of time in Greek mythology, because it saves you time and that saves you money. It means more time on the road and less time in the workshop.

Croner is built to save your business time with a host of features adding up minutes, hours and days saved with reliability to keep you running on the road for years.

Croner saves you days with service intervals longer than the industry standard. And hours upon hours with smart after sales support, driver training, and accessible parts that give you faster maintenance. With a comfortable cab, high torque UD engines and our best-ever fuel efficiency, Croner makes every moment count on every run you make. Croner keeps your business moving on time, every time.

Croner can be configured to suit your specific needs, with flexibility in everything from GVW and wheelbase choices to cab, driveline, axle, and suspension. You can optimize your truck for better productivity.

It is also easy to drive and has Automatic transmission available for all models for improved ease of use, safety and less driver workload.

It quickly and automatically chooses the right gear position at all times and the high torque engines make Croner a pleasure to drive.

UD Extra Mile Support is everything you need to make the most out of every moment. From service and parts to on-road support, driver training and telematics, it’s our complete solution that you can rely on to keep your truck running.

For all these and more luxurious Croner features Dulys Motor is at very customer’s service.