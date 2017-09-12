Lewis Hamilton launches Mercedes’ F1 street-car: The AMG Project One hypercar can reach 217mph and costs whopping £2.4m… but is already sold out

Lewis Hamilton knows a thing or two about fast cars — so it was only right the Formula One superstar was the man to reveal Mercedes-AMG’s F1 car for the road.

Hamilton, the British three-time world champion — currently top of the drivers’ standings after an enthralling tussle with Sebastian Vettel — was the star attraction at the launch of the £2.4million Project One hypercar.

The two-seat hybrid, which was launched at a preview night for the International Frankfurt Motor Show, has over 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 217 mph and can go from 0-124mph in less than six seconds.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on stage in Frankfurt, Germany during the unveiling of the new Mercedes Project One hypercar

The British Mercedes driver, who is currently top of the F1 drivers’ standings, showed off the impressive hybrid

Three-time world champion Hamilton was the star attraction in Germany as he unveiled the highly-anticipated street-car

The two-seat hybrid has over 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 217 mph and can go from 0-124mph in less than six seconds

The Project One hypercar is displayed during a preview night for the International Frankfurt Motor Show

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar Cost: £2.4m Top speed: 217 mph BHP: 1,000bhp 0-124mph: In under six seconds Engine: Turbocharged V6, 1.6-litre

Mercedes have used their latest and most efficient Formula One hybrid technology, and transferred it to a street-car — a feat even Hamilton is impressed by.

The Silver Arrows star said: ‘Mercedes has created history here. It’s incredible. Nobody has really done this the right way before.

‘I’m hoping to have the first one. That’s the first time I have sat in the car and when the engine started I had the same grin as I have in the pit lane.’

The technology has been used from Hamilton’s title winning 2015 car, so Project One drivers can get to grips with the power endured by F1 stars. – Daily Mail