ZSE stocks reach $9,1bn mark

HARARE – The total value of shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has reached $9,1 billion on the back of renewed confidence by investors to purchase shares on locally listed counters.

Despite the overall mixed investor sentiment on the ZSE, investors are renewing their options to invest funds on the market.

ZSE data released after the close of trading on Monday also indicate that total sales are pegged at $5,3 million.

Also by close of trading on Monday, foreigners had bought shares worth $3,8 million with sales by the external investors amounting to $1,1 million in a day that saw a total of 74 trades on the market.