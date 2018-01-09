ZSE recovers on OK and CAFCA

HARARE,-The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares Index added 0,16 percent to settle at 97,56 points on Tuesday.

The Top 10 index, however, eased 0,09 percent to trade at 97,62 points on losses recorded by several heavyweight counters.

Market capitalisation stood at $9,23 billion while market turnover amounted to $3,92 million.

Beverage manufacturer Delta eased 0,09 percent to trade at 155,25 cents while Innscor dropped 1 percent to settle at 99 cents.

Padenga Holdings also eased 0,27 percent to trade at 54,85 cents.

Zimre and African Sun eased 16,67 percent and 6,25 percent to settle at 2 cents and 4,5 cents respectively.

On the gainers pack, TSL gained 18,92 percent to trade at 44 cents while CAFCA gained 16,67 percent to settle at 35 cents.

Additionally, OK Zimbabwe and Meikles gained 2,78 percent and 0,51 percent to settle at 17 cents and 29,85 cents respectively.

All resources counters remained unchanged.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $3,08 million compared to sales which amounted to $2,99 million. – Source