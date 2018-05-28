ZSE opens week on low note

The all share index on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) opened the week on a low note due to limited interest by foreigners on locally listed counters.

The all share index dropped by 0,21 percent to close the day at 105,05 points.

Market watchers attribute the marginal drop to a negative sentiment on the stocks that have however been on a recovery mode this year.

The industrial listed counters also dropped by 0,21 percent to close at 350,86 points.

The top 10 listed counters which comprise mainly heavyweight counters also shed 0,54 percent to end at 106,91 points by close of trading this Monday.

However, the mining or resources index was unchanged at 146,30 points.