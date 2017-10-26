ZSE mainstream index continues southwards

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange dropped for the fourth day in a row, easing 0,28 percent to settle at 513,87 points while the mining index also eased 3,83 percent to 131,49 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $14,6 billion while market turnover amounted to $9,2 million.

Innscor and Simbisa eased 2,70 percent and 3,79 percent to trade at 168,33 cents and 65,42 cents respectively.

First Mutual Properties eased 6,45 percent to settle at 5,80 cents while Willdale eased 5,06 percent to settle at 75 cents.

Fidelity Life lead the gainers pack advancing 7 percent to settle at 13,75 cents while NMB advanced 5,26 percent to settle at 10 cents.

Dawn and OK Zimbabwe advanced 4 percent and 3,74 percent to settle at 2,60 cents and 20,80 cents respectively.

Barclays also advanced 2,18 percent to settle at 8,89 cents.

On the resources index, Bindura eased 12,31 percent to settle at 4,70 cents while RioZim, Hwange and FalGold remained unchanged at their previous trading prices.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day disposing shares worth $7,07 million compared to buys of $4,8 million.