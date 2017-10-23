ZSE main index opens weaker

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange today opened the week weaker after the mainstream Industrials Index retreated 0,23 percent 516,54 level on the back of losses in market heavies.

Turnover for the day amounted to $9,379 million. Foreign outflows totaled $6,215 million against foreign buys of $0,886 million. Headlining losses were insurance firm, Fidelity, which weakened 19,69 percent to 12,85 cents followed by First Mutual Limited that retreated 9 percent to 19,50 cents

Financial services group, FBCH shed 3,73 percent to close at 24 cents while Econet closed 1,78 percent to $1,80 while industrial conglomerate Innscor shed 1,26 percent to $1,76.

Further losses were partially offset by gains in BAT which added $1,40 to close trade at $30. Other gains were recorded in African Sun and Art that added 19,5 percent to 4,9 cents and 7,69 percent to 7 cents respectively.

First Mutual Properties closed5,26 percent firmer to 6,20 cents while hospitality group, Meikles added 4,47 percent of value to 44,92 cents.

The Minings Index of rose 0,68 percent to close at 129,75 level after RioZim added 1 cent to $1,15 while Bindura was up by a marginal 0,01 cents to 4,43 cents. Falgold and Hwange remained unchanged at 2,01 cents and 3,74 cents respectively.