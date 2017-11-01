ZSE indices open new month higher

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange indices opened the month of November higher, with both the industrial and mining index advancing 0,26 percent and 4,36 percent to close at 523,22 points and 138,27 points respectively.

Market capitalisation stood at $14,8 billion while a market turnover amounting to $7,5 million was recorded on the local bourse.

Delta advanced 0,37 percent to settle at 316,13 cents while Econet was largely flat at 182 cents.

Simbisa and OK Zim advanced 3,82 percent and 3,79 percent to settle at 68 cents and 26 cents respectively.

Padenga and Old Mutual advanced 1,09 percent and 0,1 percent to settle at 79,02 cents and 1,430 cents respectively.

Additionally, TSL and CFI added 7,38 percent and 0,67 percent to close at 40 cents and 71,98 cents respectively.

On the shakers side, Meikles eased 9,24 percent to settle at 44 cents while FML lost 5 percent to settle at 19 cents.

The mining index gained on the back of Bindura and RioZim which picked up 13,18 percent and and 0,87 percent to settle at 5,41 cents and 116 cents respectively. Falgold and Hwange remained unchanged at 2,01 cents and 3,74 cents respectively.

Foreigners were sellers in the day disposing of shares worth $3,96 million compared to buys of $1,96 million. – Source