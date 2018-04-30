ZSE inches towards 100-points mark

HARARE – The all share index is up for the 10th straight day and is almost one point less than the 100-point mark as investors take long positions on the market.

The all share index will in the next few days reach 100 points as it gained 0.46 percentage points to close at 98.71 points.

The industrial index was also up to 330.66 points pushed by gains in British American Tobacco and CAFCA.

BAT traded 95.78 cents higher at US$20 per share and cable manufacturer CAFCA recovered by 5 cents to trade at 60 cents per share, Innscor moved up 2.18 cents to close at 107.18 cents per share and insurance giant Old Mutual picked up $0.0147 to settle at 573.41 cents per share.

Mining company Riozim was 0.97 cents firmer at 121. 97cents per share, lifting the mining index to 124.44 points.

Retail chains owner Simbisa gained 0.5 cents to 46 cents per share.